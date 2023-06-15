On June 14, Mid-Columbia Medical Center and Adventist Health celebrated their new partnership with a party at MCMC, where they announced the facility would be changing its name to Adventist Health Columbia Gorge.
State and regulatory bodies approved the addition of MCMC to the Adventist Health family in April, with conditions that included the investment of $100 million to ensure MCMC’s operations and maintain existing services over the next 10 years.
According to a post on mcmc.net, the available services at MCMC will not change and there are no expected job losses. Additionally, though Adventist Health is a faith-based nonprofit, community members of every faith and background are welcome. In fact, according to the post, very little will change for patients — with the exception of additional services in the long run — with the same providers, clinics and facilities there have always been. All insurance plans that are currently accepted will continue to be accepted.
According to the post, they will still be looking into developing a new healthcare campus.
At the celebration, Joyce Newmyer, Adventist chief people officer and president of Adventist’s Oregon network, said they would be keeping all of the board members who were willing to serve as members of a “community board,” saying that MCMC was lucky to have a “very engaged board that cares deeply” about the hospital. The Adventist Health Board of Directors will be the new legal board of directors.
Additionally, CEO Dennis Knox will keep his position as well. Knox expressed excitement about the partnership and voiced that he felt it would be a great fit and very beneficial for the community as a whole.
“As we embark on a new chapter in our history, being part of the Adventist Health family, I hope you know that all of you here are making history today,” Knox said in a speech at the event. “Today’s celebration is an example of the right cultural fit and what it can achieve. It’s about relationships, and it’s about working together.”
Apart from Knox, MCMC Board of Trustees Chair Robb Van Cleave spoke, as did several members of the Adventist team, including Chief Mission Officer Alex Bryan, President and CEO Kerry Heinrich and Chief Medical Officer Arby Nahapetian.
Both Nahapetian and Heinrich emphasized Adventist’s desire to make a difference, throughout their whole system of hospitals and with the new Adventist Health Columbia Gorge. This was something echoed by Newmyer.
“Making a difference is why we do what we do,” Newmyer said. “Our mission of living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope is not words on the wall. Those are our real hopes and dreams for every community we serve.”
According to Knox, the possibility of MCMC partnering with someone had been on the table for over two years. They officially started exploring potential partnerships about 17 months ago, and had 21 healthcare systems locally, regionally and nationally express an interest.
“We kept our eye on the ball and we narrowed it down to the best choice: Adventist Health,” Knox said.
