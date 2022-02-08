Sen. Curtis King, Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Rep. Chris Corry are inviting citizens to join them Saturday, Feb. 19 for a 14th District virtual town hall meeting.
The south central Washington lawmakers will provide an update of the 2022 legislative session and then take questions from participants. Citizens may also submit written questions during the registration process.
The event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. The remote event will be conducted using the Zoom platform. Preregistration is required by going to bit.ly/3KM456A. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent about joining the webinar. Space is limited, so people are advised to register early.
