News in brief: Home At Last seeks shipping container
Home At Last Humane Society, located in The Dalles, is seeking a shipping container to more securely store its donated cans and bottles and prevent theft.
In case a shipping container does not get donated to the nonprofit, they are fundraising to purchase such a container.
“Thank you for those who reached out and had shown interest in helping,” said a press release. “We have raised about $800 toward purchasing a container, but unfortunately we still haven’t located a suitable option.
“If you know of a shipping container that might work for us, please reach out.”
To donate, visit the Home At Last Humane Society Facebook page for a link.
72-hour closure of Hood River White Salmon Bridge planned for June 24-26
The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate bridge will be closed to all traffic for a 72-hour period beginning at 12:01 a.m. the morning of Friday, June 24 through 11:59 p.m. the night of Sunday, June 26. During this total closure, crews from Granite Construction will repave the Oregon and Washington approach ramps. The work will include roughening the surfaces, applying an emulsion and a rubber membrane, and finally a 1.5-inch asphalt surface. The closure was originally scheduled to take place June 10-12 but was rescheduled due to rain.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
