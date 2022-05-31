Emergency siren test June 1
The City of The Dalles will test the City Hall emergency siren at noon on Wednesday, June 1. In case of an actual emergency, the siren would sound several times and residents should tune to a local radio station for instructions.
Red Cross Blood Drive June 15
Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary clubs, The Dalles Chamber and The Dalles Civic Auditorium are sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, June 15 from 12:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblood.com (sponsor code Togetherwesave).
Commented