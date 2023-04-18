Mike Howard
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors?
After spending four years dedicated to the parks and rec district overseeing the daily operations of the aquatic center, I became highly invested in hearing and meeting the needs of those throughout our community. Over that time I worked hard to navigate the difficulties that COVID presented a public space and ensured that the facilities remained open and safe to the highest degrees possible. I believe that all residents of Hood River County deserve safe, accessible resources that are maintained to a degree that allow us and our children the ability to grow and thrive for generations to come.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
I hope to bring a continued sense of listening, understanding, and accountability to the Hood River Valley Parks and Rec District. It’s imperative that we actively listen to the needs of our residents in Hood River County and take timely action based upon those voices. The district’s current and future resources have been secured for our wellbeing, and without understanding or addressing the impact of their accessibility for everyone, we do a disservice as stewards of those resources. That’s why I aim to bring accountability to the district by ensuring that equitable access and progress are provided to everyone in our community.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
I believe that the biggest issues facing our parks and rec district are the detailed and timely securing of safe and accessible resources for our future. Whether that be navigating the legal processes for obtaining a bond or levy for a new aquatic center, or ensuring that our parks and trails systems are maintained to the highest standards, our community has a diverse set of needs that must be consistently examined and protected. My plan is to help elevate and spread this awareness to all of those within our community so that we can achieve inclusion for all demographics.
Commented