Michael Nugent
1. What makes you a good candidate to represent Oregon Senate District 26?
I commit that the United States Constitution, the Oregon Constitution and the voices of our district will serve as the guiding lights for my decision making. As a new small farmer I know how to fight the rising cost of food-reduce regulations on local markets and suspend the gas tax. I will champion forest management that both mitigates our fire risk and drives small and local business opportunities. I know the legislative process and have the skills to successfully pass priorities for District 26. I believe that trust is born of consistency, honesty, and accountability. With trust one can lead.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe the state is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
The Oregon legislature needs to forge a path that streamlines local zoning and development regulations in a way that encourages the construction of additional affordable units. Our communities will be better served in the long run if we incentivize construction rather than subsidize a housing market that is not sustainable. I recognize the short-term value of funding for housing voucher programs and subsidies, but ultimately this alone will defer our basic challenge — a lack of inventory. I further believe that there is a financial and moral imperative to provide emergency housing services for residents of District 26 that are in need.
3. The pandemic has exposed significant disparities between Oregonians in their ability to access the Internet, earn a living wage and obtain healthcare. How should the state address these disparities?
The state needs to limit regulations and mandates while reducing taxes and barriers to entry for small business. The best way to protect our health and participation in the economy is through a transparent public health dialogue about risk, so people can make their own informed decisions. Here in District 26, we felt these disparities acutely. Our small businesses disproportionately suffered from shut-downs. Many large urban employers went remote and box stores never closed (many had growth), while small local retailers found their doors shuttered. We additionally need to increase telehealth services and medical transportation in our district through participation incentive programs.
4. What do you see as Oregon’s greatest challenge going forward?
I believe that Oregon’s challenges are divided. The city of Portland is facing a houselessness crisis, crime epidemic and tax increases that are beginning to have negative statewide economic implications. Wildfires and drought are threatening our economy, respiratory health and at times it feels like way of life. I believe that the rising cost of food is a massive and growing challenge. With regulatory and tax reductions, innovation, and aligned incentives, we can grow, process and provide Oregonians with food from Oregon. This will drive our District 26 economy and combat rising food costs.
