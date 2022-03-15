Nonpartisan positions to be decided
Oregon’s Primary Election is May 17. Nonpartisan county commissioner positions will be decided in the May 17 primary elections.
Wasco County
Two of three nonpartisan commissioner positions are open and will be decided in the May 17 primary election. The following summaries are drawn from their candidate filings for the May 17 primary election.
Commissioner, Position 1
Scott Hege, incumbent
Scott Hege is currently employed as a Wasco County commissioner. His term ends Dec. 31, 2022. He also works as a construction consultant and alpine instructor.
Hege’s occupational background includes principal with S3B Group; vineyard laborer; vice president with Design Structures; executive director with Port of The Dalles; marketing director with Interbeton, Inc. (Williamsburg, VA); cost engineer and several other positions with Morrison Knudsen Corp. (Newport News, Va., Boise, Idaho, and other locations.)
Hege holds a master’s of business administration, finance and marketing, from Washington State University; a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho; and a high school pre-college diploma.
His government experience includes his work as a county commissioner; president of Q-Life Network; board chair, Center for Living; board chair, North Central Public Health District; executive director, Port of The Dalles; and appointments to various committees including Bi-State Advisory Committee (co-chair) and the Oregon Investment Board (chair).
Cynthia Bearss
A resident of The Dalles, Cynthia Bearss is presently employed as owner of Simply Solutions, providing freelance bookkeeping, payroll and financial accounting to small business in the Columbia river gorge. She is an H&R Block Licensed Tax Preparer.
Her occupational background work with Thomas A. Flick, CPA, in tax prep for CPA review.
Bearss holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy, from Portland State University; an associates in applied science, accountancy, Clatsop Community College; diploma, H.L. Bourgeois High School, general.
She has no prior governmental or elected experience. “I bring a fresh look at ways to make our local government work for all of us,” she noted in her filing.
Commissioner, Position 2
Editor’s note: Kathy Schwartz currently holds this position through Dec. 31, 2022. She did not file for reelection.
Philip Brady
A resident of The Dalles, Philip Brady is presently employed as a teacher with North Wasco School District No. 21
His occupational background is as a teacher at Jesuit High School, Central Catholic High School, Beaverton High School, Maryknoll Missioner. Also as an associate professor at Lewis and Clark College.
Brady holds a master’s degree, education, Lewis and Clark College; De Universalis, philosophy, Loyola University, New Orleans; bachelor’s of science, cum laude, physics, Gonzaga University; diploma, The Dalles High School.
His prior government experience includes serving as chairman of the board, Mid-Columbia Medical Center.
Rod Runyon
A resident of The Dalles, Rod Runyon is currently retired.
Runyon’s occupational background includes work as a self employed, small business owner in financial services and the insurance industry. He also worked as an operations manager and broadcaster in radio and television.
His educational background includes broadcast communications engineering, CL1, Bailie School of Broadcasting; NASD Series 6, Variable Investments, Lynwood Securities School; General Lines, Life,Health, Annuities, Portland Insurance School; certificate, Constitutional history, Hillsdale College; and various security certificates.
Runyon’s governmental experience includes currently serving on The Dalles City Council (elected), and former work as a Wasco County Commissioner (elected), 8 years; Port of The Dalles, Commissioner (elected), 8 years; The Dalles Planning Commission (appointed), 4 years.
