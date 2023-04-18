Matt Althoff
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors?
I am inspired to run for this board position because I believe that Parks and Recreation serves an important and underappreciated role in our community. From aquatics programming to youth athletics to creating an integrated trail system in town, Parks and Rec creates opportunities for so many county residents to maintain their active lifestyles. I want to be a part of helping guide Parks and Rec for the next four years to continue building on what the district already does very well while also creating new opportunities for our community.
2.What do you hope to bring to the Board of Directors?
I hope to bring clear and thoughtful decision making to the board. There are a number of growth opportunities for the district in the short-term. As Parks and Rec continues to grow, the board of directors needs to have a clear strategic vision of how the district will evolve and serve the community. I believe my background in the private sector makes me a good fit to bring strategic decision making to the board. We need to build a Parks and Rec district for the future as our community continues to grow.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the parks district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
I believe the biggest issues facing HRVPR boil down to access to funds. Our parks district is the lowest funded in the state, which affects everything from land acquisition for new parks to costs for youth recreation. The largest project for the district in the short term is replacing or renovating the aquatics center, which is the jewel in HRVPR’s crown. The board should make it their top priority to deliver an aquatics center for the future. Finding a more sustainable and forward-thinking way of funding the district is the key to delivering on that goal.
