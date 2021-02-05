Providence Volunteers in Action is launching a new program to help older adults in the Mid-Columbia River Gorge area learn new skills, save money, get in shape, and make new friends.
In partnership with Senior Planet, a national nonprofit which harnesses technology to change the way older Americans age, Providence Volunteers in Action will be offering classes and workshops about technology, health and wellness, and socialization on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-3:15 p.m., Feb. 23 through March 25 via Zoom. The classes are intended for those 60 and over.
“During COVID-19, older adults across the country are participating in online classes more than ever before,” said a VIA press release. “Through partnering Senior Planet’s Low-Density Communities (LDC) program, Providence Volunteers in Action will begin to offer Senior Planet’s proprietary curriculum online this spring.”
To learn more or register for upcoming classes, call 541-387-6404 or email brittany.willson@providence.org.
Senior Planet, powered by OATS (Older Adults Technology Services), is a community of people 60 and older who are aging with attitude. Senior Planet’s free programs online and across the country help older adults build technology skills to improve their health, make new friendships, save money, advocate in their communities, and thrive in the digital world. Learn more at www.seniorplanet.org.
