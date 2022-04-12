Leti Valle Moretti
1. What makes you the best choice for Hood River County Commissioner,
District 1?
I’m here to listen and continue paying it forward. Much of my work and time as a volunteer includes building partnerships across multiple sectors like public transportation, housing, safe routes to school and more. I’ll continue to bring people and organizations together to maximize resources and improve the well-being of our community.
For example, I have served for more than six years on the Hood River County Transportation Board (CAT). As a CAT Board Member, I have prioritized fixed routes throughout the Gorge and expanded transportation access while maintaining a very healthy budget.
I will also bring a fresh perspective to the team as the first Latinx commissioner. One third of the county has a similar experience to mine and we have not yet been represented in county leadership.
I love Hood River County and will stay connected as I listen to our community to make informed decisions as county commissioner.
2. A lack of affordable housing is a community concern throughout the Gorge. What role do you believe Hood River County is able to play in finding solutions, and what solutions do you support?
I serve on the Hood River County Planning Commission, and recognize the importance of thoughtful land-use and other impacts on housing costs. The county should expedite permitting so construction isn’t delayed. We need a comprehensive zoning plan to allow for multi-family and mixed-use development, while protecting agricultural lands and wild spaces.
I believe in investing in stable and safe housing, close to our jobs and other resources. We must leverage partnerships to fund affordable housing. We can find a way to increase tax revenue to contribute to meeting housing needs. I support the county sharing land to make the development of affordable housing on Rand Road economically feasible.
We should also preserve current stock, explore a land trust, and reduce utility costs. I’m eager to explore all possibilities for maintaining and adding affordable housing. I believe everyone who works in Hood River County should be able to live here.
3. Homelessness is also a community concern in Hood River County. Is this a county issue, and if so, what solutions do you support?
We can’t solve it alone, but we can do our part. I’ve been really impressed with the work of the Hood River Warming Shelter and will continue to support this program.
We should collaborate with the planned Navigation Center in The Dalles to support houseless individuals and families. We should also continue to partner with Mid-Columbia Housing Authority and encourage landlords to accept Section 8 vouchers.
As the county we need to increase our investment in public services to help prevent houselessness. During my time with The Blue Zones Project we worked with individuals, agencies, and businesses to build resiliency, prevent crises, and aid people in overcoming barriers. As a former Community Health Worker and member of the Columbia Gorge Health Council, I recognize the link between houselessness and healthcare. We need to continue to strengthen our county’s Health Department’s services in mental health and addiction recovery.
4. What do you see as the county’s greatest need/priority going forward?
We are facing serious issues such as the devastating effects of climate change and rising inequalities. We need to face them together.
The county must have a voice in Blumenauer’s proposal to enhance recreation in the Mt. Hood National Forest. My father is a volunteer firefighter for Odell-Pine Grove and he puts in many hours responding to emergencies and safety risks that come from tourism and recreation.
If we focus on greater public engagement and have a better understanding of how the county operates, we can work together to find solutions to balance our budget and increase our investments in the community.
I can bring more of us together because I’m bilingual, bi-cultural, approachable, and have deep connections as someone born and raised in Hood River County. I’ve worked in diverse sectors and my career has been focused on engagement and community-led solutions to our needs.
