John W. Cochran
1. What inspired you to run for a position on the Transportation District Board of Directors?
I guess my inspiration for running for Director of CAT is that I want to contribute to my hometown of 50 years. I also believe that there needs to be public oversight into how our tax dollars are spent. CAT has quite a large budget and I am interested in how the organization operates.
2. What do you hope to bring to the Board?
I think what I bring to the board is my experience with car and truck operation and repair. I was the owner of the NAPA Auto Parts store in Hood River, Bingen and Stevenson for 45 years. We supplied parts for all kinds of vehicles both passenger and heavy duty.
3. What do you believe are the biggest issues faced by the transportation district and how do you plan to tackle these issues?
It seems to me that one issue that is of concern is the ridership of the many routes that CAT is running. There are many scheduled routes in Hood River and other routes in our area. I think making sure that ridership is adequate to make all of the scheduling cost effective. I am retired and have the time to devote to making sure that some business experience and life experience is applied to some operational challenges.
