Jim Appleton
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Mosier Fire District board?
I am running for Position 3, Mosier Fire District, to represent my fellow constituents.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I live on Marsh Cutoff Road in the Mosier Fire District.
I was fire chief in Mosier from 2009 through 2017.
I led the electoral process which created the Mosier Fire District (MFD) in 2010.
The current budget and goals of MFD clearly reflect my priorities.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
I mean to monitor on your behalf for “letter and spirit” of the law, parliamentarian procedures and encouraging a goal of transparency well above legal threshold.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Mosier Fire District is once again insular.
The board, staff, and volunteers are a club. Important policy and operational choices are made out of public view, and without proper time and/or input.
I mean to counter those antidemocratic tendencies from a clear minority.
This does not suggest emergency services are faulty in Mosier. Many improvements have been made since my departure. I applaud and look to encourage them. At the same time, it’s essential to question how services have been affected by board choices, sometimes in negative ways.
