Ian Stormquist - Columbia Gorge ESD Zone 6
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Columbia Gorge Education Service District?
I was nominated to the Board in July 2019 to fill a vacancy that went unfilled during the May 2019 election. My primary goal is to serve the community and support the valuable programs provided by the Columbia Gorge Education Service District (ESD). I have children that have, and continue to benefit from the programs provided by the ESD.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am a registered Environmental Health Specialist and work at the Hood River County Health Department. I typically oversee public facility licensing, drinking water, and wastewater systems. As well, I coordinate emergency preparedness for local public health. More recently, I have been tasked with oversight of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution (preempting many of my regular duties). I live in the City of Hood River with my family. I am an avid cyclist, occasional musician, and a local trail adopter.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
Primarily, I want to continue supporting and overseeing the Columbia Gorge Education Service District. I believe that my most important function is to provide substantive public oversight and assure accountability. In practice, I have observed that the Columbia Gorge Education Service District is professionally run.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
The Columbia Gorge ESD has, and will continue to, adapt to a changing world. I believe that the ESD is moving in the right direction presently. The professionals currently administering programs at the ESD have my support. Regarding the future, I believe the ESD will be prepared for whatever changes are necessary to meet the needs of children (and educators) in our region.
Commented