The radio stations of Bicoastal Media, Gills Point S Tire and Auto, Ray Schultens Motors, Washington Gorge Action Program, Car Stereo Specialists, and Columbia Veterinary Hospital are teaming up for the seventh year to help a Columbia Gorge family in need. Wheels of Hope will provide a struggling family lacking transportation options a 2014 Ford Focus SE to help them meet their daily travel needs.
Nominations of deserving families can be made at Gorgeradio.com and on-site at special Wheels of Hope vehicle stops from now through July 25.
A panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, sponsors and representatives of Human Service agencies involved in helping families will select the family to receive the vehicle, which will be awarded on or around July 30.
In addition, Michelob Ultra and Walmart of Hood River will “Pay It Forward” by donating $1,000 to local non-profit organizations and/or runner up entries.
Wheels of Hope is also supported by Maupin’s Stoves and Spas, A Kidz Dental Zone, Crestline, NW Natural, Gorge Granite Works, One Community Health, Mid-Columbia Mobile Propane, Downey Sleep Center, Hood River Cherry Company, Integrity Roofing, Precision Automotive, Mt. Adams Fruit, Page Paint, and Infinite Graphix.
More information and nomination forms available at Gorgeradio.com.
