On Jan. 19, Hood River Police Officers were investigating a burglary which occurred at the Cascade Avenue Chevron on Jan. 14. During the burglary, a large sum of lottery tickets were stolen, as were other items. Hood River officers made contact with the burglary suspect, identified as Pedro Ayala-Solorio Jr., 26, of Hood River. Ayala-Solorio had several lottery tickets in his possession during the contact. A search of Ayala-Solorio’s Lone Pine Motel room, also located on Cascade Avenue, was conducted and almost $2,000 in lottery tickets were recovered. Ayala-Solorio was advised he was under arrest for the burglary.
Ayala-Solorio then ran from police and grabbed an object, claiming it was a firearm. The offers set up a safety perimeter and secured the scene.
The Northern Oregon Regional Tactical Response Team (NORTAC) was requested. After approximately four and a half hours of verbal negotiations, tactical tools and OC spray use, Ayala-Solorio exited his motel room and surrendered. Ayala-Solorio was arrested and placed in handcuffs by the NORTAC response team.
Hood River Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and transported Ayala-Solorio to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation. After the medical evaluation was completed, Ayala-Solorio was transported and lodged at NORCOR on several charges, including burglary II, theft I and criminal mischief II.
“Hood River Police Department would like to thank our regional law enforcement partners, which include Hood River Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, The Dalles Police Department and Oregon State Police,” said a press release from Chief of Police Neal Holste. “We would also like to thank the Hood River Public Works and Oregon Department of Transportation, who assisted with traffic control.”
