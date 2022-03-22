LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Connor Truax was named to Biola University’s dean’s list for academic excellence.
Truax, from Hood River, a Cinema and Media Arts major, was one of nearly 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in Fall 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
For more information, visit biola.edu or call 562- 777-4061.
