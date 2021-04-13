Sunshine Mill Winery in The Dalles is featured in the 2021 Spring issue of The Gorge Magazine.
The winery has specialized in new ways to package and sell wine, and the coronavirus pandemic has led to new ways to enjoy the wine tasting experience as well — from the comfort of your own home.
Also featured is a White Salmon "Room with a View" and the art of flower farming.
The Gorge Magazine can be found at businesses throughout the Gorge.
