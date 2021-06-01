Mayor Kate McBride joked that only Superman or Superwoman might qualify for the Hood River City Manager’s position, as described in the first draft of a May 26 report describing desired qualifications for candidates. Her aside referred to the seven-page list of suggestions for the next city manager, gathered from city staff, council and community members.
Rachael Fuller, Hood River’s city manager for the past three years, announced her resignation in March. Her last day is July 2. Finalists for the position are scheduled to be interviewed by the council in September.
“As a whole, it’s a tall order, a lengthy list,” said Erik Jensen, owner of Jensen Strategies, a Portland management consultant company hired to help find Fuller’s replacement. The first draft of preferred qualifications, which will be condensed and edited in the next few weeks, is the first step in the search process.
“You’re never going to find a candidate that checks all of these boxes at 100 percent. What you’re looking for is who’s going to come the closest to that,” Jensen said, adding that high expectations will not deter quality candidates.
“Hood River is the sexy one in our pool. Everyone wants to come to Hood River. It’s got a very positive reputation,” said Jensen. Other similar-sized cities in Oregon are also searching for city managers, he said.
The list described an ideal candidate with an advanced education and training in public administration, 10 years of experience, training in housing policy, community engagement, public infrastructure management, and union relations, followed by dozens of desired attributes and policy directives. Prominent among the desired attributes was the call for a city manager who can address housing and growth concerns in Hood River while expanding equity, diversity and inclusion among staff, council and community members.
“You want a city manager who has experience … someone who’s really seasoned, who’s got some stripes on their sleeves,” said Jensen.
Jensen’s staff will use the suggested qualifications to narrow the applicants in the search’s preliminary process but those added qualifications may also increase the costs. Jensen suggested offering an annual salary range between $130,000 and $160,000, not including benefits. The council will decide on the range before it officially advertises for the position, tentatively beginning June 14.
The first draft of preferred qualifications is in the May 26 meeting packet at cityofhoodriver.gov/administration/meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.