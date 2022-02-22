The undefeated South Wasco County High Redsides (10-0 league, 22-0 overall) won the Big Sky District championship with a, 42-40, win over the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (9-0, 19-1) Friday at The Dalles High School’s Kurtz Gym.
It was the No. 3-ranked Redsides’ their first Big Sky district title since 2006 and their sixth district championship in school history. The Redsides, guided by Coach Jim Hull, are one of eight district champions that earned first round byes in the 24-team Class 1A state playoffs which begin this week. The Redsides will play a second-round home game Friday against the winner of a yet-to-be-determined opponent, tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. A win on Friday propels South Wasco to the state tournament quarterfinals March 2-5 in Baker City.
South Wasco took third place in the unofficial state tourney in Baker in June last year; the tourney wasn’t sanctioned by the OSAA because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re thrilled to have special times like this, and we appreciate this opportunity, but I just don’t have enough to say about our heart, because that was the toughest game that we’ve had to play all year,” said Hull, who is hoping to help lead the Redsides to their first ever state championship. “When the time came to do what we had to do, Oscar (Thomas) made some huge plays and Brock (LaFaver) had some huge rebounds.”
Playing in front of one of the largest crowds in recent years at Kurtz Gym, the No. 6-ranked, East Division top seeded Cardinals (9-0 league, 19-1) jumped in front 3-0 at the outset of the game. After a 3-3 deadlock, the Redsides took their first lead with 5:42 left in the first quarter at 5-3 on a free-throw line jumper by senior LaFaver (10 points, eight rebounds).
“It was a very tough game, but we did a good job of sticking together and playing tough defense and we ran our offense very well and the shots were falling,” said LaFaver. “We came back whenever they got close and we fought for everything, like getting loose balls on the floor and having our hands up on defense along with everything else. If we keep playing so well together like the way we are now, I think we’ll definitely have a good chance to bring home the title. That’s our goal and it would be a good way to cap my senior season. It will be nice have a home playoff game and we’re undefeated there the last three years, so that’s really cool. We’ll still have to come out and work hard to get a win, but I think we’ll get it in the bag and move on to Baker.”
A 9-0 Redside run was capped by a three-point field goal by Big Sky West Player-of-the-Year Thomas (21 points, nine steals) for a 9-3 South Wasco advantage. The Cardinals then sliced the margin in half at 12-9 before two Thomas free throws lifted the Redsides in front 14-9 after the first quarter.
“I just put in the work, and it was my goal to get player-of-the-year and it obviously paid off,” said Thomas. “Our press helped us to get a key scoring run near the end of the game and it boosted our energy level for sure. From there we just continued working hard and then here we are as district champs, and it feels great. It’s been a goal since my freshman year and I remember we were not very good (4-12 league, 8-16 overall) that season. Then in my sophomore year, I remember we lost (74-68 Feb. 22, 2020) in the district championship against the same team (Cardinals) and so I wanted this bad, and we got it done.”
Led by junior guard Carson Eynetich (12 points), the Cardinals outscored the Redsides, 8-5, in the second quarter to get within 19-17 at halftime.
The Cardinals took the lead for just the second time midway through the third at 23-22. Senior Remington Anderson-Sheer then fired in a three-pointer from the corner, putting the Redsides in front 25-23 and they never trailed again. The teams traded baskets and South Wasco continued to lead after three quarters, 31-29.
A 6-0 run, capped by two free throws by junior guard James Best lifted the Redsides to their largest lead, 37-29, with 5:19 remaining in the contest. The Cardinals rallied and narrowed the gap to 37-34, forcing a Redside timeout with 2:25 on the clock. Following an exchange of possessions, the turning point of the game came when Thomas stole the ball from a Cardinal player, and drove in for a layup, putting South Wasco up 39-34 with 1:33 left.
“It’s amazing to be going to state, it was unofficial the last time we went (last year), but this year it’s official that we’re going to state and we’re going to get that home win on Friday,” said Thomas. “Our goal is to get the state championship trophy at Baker and bring it home.”
On the ensuing inbound play, Thomas again swiped the ball away from a Cardinal player and drove in for another layup, giving the Redsides a 41-34 lead. A Cardinal three-pointer narrowed the margin to 41-37, but Anderson-Sheer sank a free throw, making it 42-37 with 7.9 seconds left. The Cardinals made another three-pointer with one second left for the final margin.
An ecstatic Redsides’ squad then celebrated happily, with players jumping up and down, clapping, yelling, cheering, and hugging each other while exchanging high fives with fans, family members and the coaching staff of Hull, Terry Stark, and Zach Hayes. The Redsides concluded their celebration with the traditional cutting down of the net.
“We were at Baker last year for the tournament, so our goal was pretty high at the beginning of the season,” said Hull, who guided the Redsides to the district title game for the eighth time in his 20-year career. “We wanted to make it so that the game that decides who goes to Baker goes through Maupin and today we did it. I couldn’t be more proud of the team and Zach and Terry, as well, who have both helped the whole way. Things came together for us, everyone stayed healthy, and they played with a lot of heart.”
The Redsides advanced to the title game following a 56-49 district semifinal win over the No. 12-ranked Condon High Blue Devils (6-3 league, 15-6) Feb. 16 at South Wasco High School in Maupin. The game was much closer than when the two teams played Jan. 15, when South Wasco won, 76-43. After trailing 22-19 at halftime, the Redsides outscored Condon 22-14 for a 41-36 lead after three quarters and maintained their momentum in the fourth quarter.
Ongers led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Thomas had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. The win was the Redsides’ 28th consecutive home victory over the past three years.
The Redsides and the No. 1-ranked Crane High Mustangs (26-0) are the two, remaining undefeated 1A teams. The Redsides’ last home setback was Feb. 2, 2019, in a 47-41 loss to the Horizon Christian High Hawks. Their last loss was, 77-45, to Nixyaawii, June 23, 2021, in the COVID-shortened, 1A state tourney at Baker. South Wasco’s overall win streak has reached 23, including a 70-65 season finale victory over Powder Valley in the third-place tourney game June 24, 2021.
“It’s huge having a first-round bye, because it gives us time to plan and we get a game at home,” said Hull. “We know we’re going to be tough at home and we believe that we have what it takes to win a state championship, and this is just one step towards doing that. The kids had a goal at the beginning of the season, and they never faltered. We talked about this last summer at the end of the season in June about staying on the path to our goal.”
In addition to Thomas’ player of the year selection, LaFaver and junior forward Ian Ongers earned Big Sky West first team all-League honors and Anderson-Sheer received a Big Sky West honorable mention award by a vote of conference coaches.
