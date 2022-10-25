Oct19_16.jpg

Senior defender Anaya Castillo hugs her dad during Hood River's senior night on Oct. 19. The Eagles managed a thrilling victory over the Mustangs, 3-2.

 Noah Noteboom photo

Trout Lake’s boys soccer team is two wins away from winning a district championship.

The Mustangs (9-4 overall, 6-2 3A/2A/1A Special District 7) were scheduled to play at Portland Christian on Monday in the first round of the playoffs (results were after the printed edition deadline). The winner of that match advances to play the winner of Tuesday’s other district semifinal — Grand View and Faith Bible — for the championship on Friday. The title match will be at Horizon Christian School in Tualatin along with the district’s third-place match.