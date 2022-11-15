SWC FB

Redsides football photo’s South Wasco’s Joey Holloway (#28) runs for yardage in a Nov. 5 home playoff game. Holloway scored a touchdown on a kickoff return against Triangle Lake in the semifinals Saturday at Wilsonville High School.

 Mike Weber photo/file

South Wasco County fell one game shy of reaching the first-ever OSAA Class 1A six-man football state championship game.

The third-ranked Redsides (8-2), guided by Coach Mike Wain, had the momentum of a six-game win streak, including a 46-12 quarterfinal home win Nov. 5 over Elkton heading into their semifinal against Triangle Lake. The second-ranked and unbeaten Lakers (10-0) had momentum of their own and won the Nov. 12 game, 46-20, at Wilsonville High School.