Junior Tora Timinsky remained unbeaten, and The Dufur High Rangers took second place for the second consecutive week in a District 4 Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf tournament April 26 at La Grande County Club.
Dufur’s team score of 447 was 19 strokes behind first place La Grande High at 428; Ontario took third at 474; followed by Enterprise at 527. The Baker High Bulldogs had three players and were not eligible for a team score.
Dufur’s Timinsky earned medalist honors with her score of 85 to lead the 25 golfers in the five-team event on the nine-hole course. Timinsky is undefeated (6-0) in six tournaments that Dufur has entered this year.
Dufur senior Piper Neal took sixth place overall individually with a 109. Neal was followed by teammates Molly Cochenour (120) and Amelie Dearmond (133) for Dufur’s top four scorers. Allie Masterson (137) and Hannah Trondle (141) shot non-counting scores for the Rangers.
The Ranger boys and girls teams will compete in their next event May 9-10 in the District 4 state qualifying tournament at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton. The state tourney is May 16-17 at Eagle Crest Resort’s Ridge Course in Redmond.
