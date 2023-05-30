Hood River Valley’s young baseball team met its match in the first round of the OSAA Class 5A state baseball playoffs May 23, when the Eagles’ 2023 season ended with a, 4-3, loss at Springfield’s Thurston High.

The second-ranked Colts (26-3) used a two-RBI single in the fourth inning from Adam Elliott and the complete-game pitching of freshman starter Grady Saunders to hold off the Eagles (14-12).

