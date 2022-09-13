The Dalles High cross country runners enjoyed the subtle hills of a golf course last week, when the Bridget Nelson Invite was held Sept. 8 at The Dalles Country Club.

The annual early-season meet attracted just two full boys teams, who raced over the golf course west of town instead of the usual host site at Sorosis Park overlooking the city. The low-key race was in stark contrast to the Riverhawks’ season opener in Tillamook, The Ultimook on Sept. 3, which drew 80 teams.