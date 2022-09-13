The Dalles High cross country runners enjoyed the subtle hills of a golf course last week, when the Bridget Nelson Invite was held Sept. 8 at The Dalles Country Club.
The annual early-season meet attracted just two full boys teams, who raced over the golf course west of town instead of the usual host site at Sorosis Park overlooking the city. The low-key race was in stark contrast to the Riverhawks’ season opener in Tillamook, The Ultimook on Sept. 3, which drew 80 teams.
Alaina Casady won the Bridget Nelson girls race by a comfortable margin in 21 minutes, 31 seconds. Estacada had the next two finishers before Lucy Booth, Ruby Jaimes Mora and Fiona Dunlop finished 4-5-6 within a minute of each other for the Riverhawks. Estacada did not field a complete girls team.
The Rangers did have enough boys for a team score, but they were no match for The Dalles, which went 1-2-3-5-6-7-8 for 17 team points. Juan Diego Contreras, Leo Lemann and Egan Ziegenhagen paced the Riverhawks. Contreras won by more than a minute in a brisk, 15:34, which was just off his lifetime best of 15:25. In fact, of the 27 The Dalles boys runners who completed the race, 22 of them ran personal bests over the fast country club layout.
The Dalles returns to racing on Friday when the Riverhawks will be among the 17 schools competing at the Wallowa County Invitational at altitude near Joseph in northeastern Oregon. The meet will include a couple of the state’s more successful small school cross country programs in Heppner and Union.
Of note: The Dalles is also scheduled to compete in the Oregon City Invite on this weekend. The team is keeping its place in that meet in case the meet in Wallowa is nixed because of Eastern Oregon wildfires.
