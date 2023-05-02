TD BB_mbg1811.jpg

The Dalles freshman Evan Ortega celebrates a run earlier in the season.

 CGN photo/file

The Dalles High Riverhawks won their sixth straight Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference baseball game April 27, 9-3, at Estacada High.

The No. 7-ranked Riverhawks (6-3 TVC, 12-6 overall) built a 3-0 second-inning lead and then extended the margin to 5-1 in the fourth. After a scoreless fifth, the Riverhawks got four more in the sixth for a 9-1 lead.

