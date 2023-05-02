The Dalles High Riverhawks won their sixth straight Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference baseball game April 27, 9-3, at Estacada High.
The No. 7-ranked Riverhawks (6-3 TVC, 12-6 overall) built a 3-0 second-inning lead and then extended the margin to 5-1 in the fourth. After a scoreless fifth, the Riverhawks got four more in the sixth for a 9-1 lead.
Brothers Avery and Braden Schwartz combined for a solid 1-2 pitching performance, combining for a five-hitter, with eight strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs. The Riverhawks were led offensively by Braden Schwartz (2-for-4, RBI), Nolan Donivan (2-for-5, RBI), Will Booth (3-for-4, RBI), Cody Agidius (1-for-4, two RBI) and Riley Brock 3-for-3, double).
The Riverhawks also won two games last week against Crook County (4-5 TVC, 9-7 overall), 18-8 and 20-7. The Riverhawk offense (10.77 runs per game average) is ranked No. 1 out of 31 OSAA Class 4A squads. The Dalles, guided by first-year Coach Pat Clark, overcame a 2-0 first-inning deficit, and then scored in every other inning in the, 18-8, win April 24 over the visiting Cowboys.
“This was really a huge win for us, because after losing two games to Gladstone (12-6 April 14 and 4-2 April 17), it kind of looks like we’re going to be in a dogfight with Crook County and Madras for second place,” said Clark. “Second place is important in the playoff picture, because if you’re in second, then you’ll be ranked in the top-eight and have a better playoff spot. We needed to come out here and do exactly what we did and also make it a statement win, too, and we did that by putting up 18 runs.”
The Riverhawks took control of the game with an eight-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run homer by sophomore Cody Agidius (3-for-4, six RBI, two home runs) as The Dalles went up 9-1. “It was a big win for us; I felt great to be able to help our team come out on top and it was a fun game,” said Agidius, who has four home runs this year. “I feel like we’re really coming together as a team, and I think we’ll have a good chance to qualify for the state playoffs (starting May 23). We even still have a chance to win the league title, but I feel pretty sure that we’ll finish in the top-three in our league.”
The Riverhawks answered a Cowboy comeback with an RBI double by senior Nathan Hedges (3-for-4, two RBI) and an RBI single by Donivan (1-for-2, two RBI) to take a 14-8 lead after four innings. “The way we bounced back from the early deficit showed signs of decent growth for this group of players,” said Clark. “When Crook County came back and got five runs, I was wondering how we were going to respond to that. We did exactly what we needed to do, and I couldn’t be more proud of them. Every time Cody goes up to bat, there’s always a chance that he can hit a home run, because he’s so darn strong and he’s such a good hitter.”
Agidius hit a three-run homer to help The Dalles build an 18-8 lead and end the contest early via the 10-run Mercy Rule in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Riverhawks were led offensively by Agidius, Hedges, Braden Schwartz (1-for-3, two RBI) and Cooper Klindt (4-for-4, RBI) as they outhit the Cowboys, 16-5. The pitching trio of Brock, Sam Shaver and Braden Schwartz combined for nine strikeouts and seven walks.
The Riverhawks continued their domination of the Cowboys with a 20-7 lopsided victory April 26 at Crook County High School in Prineville. It marked the fifth time this season that the Riverhawks scored 18 runs or more.
Leading 3-2 after three innings, the Riverhawks took control by outscoring the Cowboys, 17-5, over the next four innings. The Riverhawks totaled 18 hits and they were led offensively by Braden Schwartz (4-for-6, five RBI, home run), Diego Gonzalez (2-for-4, three RBI), Donivan (3-for-6, RBI) and Agidius (2-for-5, three RBI). The pitching trio of Manatu Crichton-Tunai, Booth and Trey Hodges combined on the mound for nine strikeouts, nine hits and seven walks.
The Riverhawks play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Madras (6-2 TVC, 13-5 overall). The Riverhawks are in third place in the TVC, behind Madras and league leader Gladstone (8-1 TVC, 16-1 overall). The Dalles plays at Gladstone on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.