Competing in the OSAA Class 1A state playoffs for a fifth straight year, the No. 11 ranked Big Sky League Champion South Wasco County High Redsides lost in the second round Saturday with a state tournament berth at stake.

South Wasco (23-7) won a first-round playoff home game 25-11, 25-20, 25-11 over the Southwest Christian High Wildcats (14-10) Wednesday, which advanced it to the 16-team second round at No. 6 Powder Valley (24-7). With a shot at advancing to the state tournament quarterfinals, the Redsides lost in four sets. The Redsides last reached the state tournament in 2018.