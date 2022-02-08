The local Gorge girls basketball teams all resumed their Class 1A Big Sky League schedule Friday after having over two weeks off because of a COVID pause for health and safety protocol issues for athletic events at area high schools.
The weekend of action sorted out the three girls teams who will advance to the league playoffs next week, though the order has not totally been decided. Following the conclusion of the regular season Feb. 12, the Redsides, Rangers and Mustangs — the top-three Big Sky West Division teams — will compete in the district playoffs against yet-to-be-determined opponents.
The No. 20-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides extended their win streak to eight after winning two more league contests. The Redsides won, 55-49, over the Dufur High Rangers (3-3 league, 6-4) Friday at Dufur High School, followed by a 60-48 win at home over the Horizon Christian High Hawks (2-5 league, 5-9) Saturday at South Wasco High in Maupin.
The Rangers had the early momentum with home-court advantage, and they built an 18-13 lead after the first quarter. The Redsides outscored the Rangers 13-9 in the second, with the Rangers on top at halftime, 27-26. The close, seesaw battle continued in the third and the Redsides went up 43-42 going into the final quarter.
Led by the junior duo of Kylie Iverson (15 points) and Sadie McCoy (13 points), the Redsides gained the upper hand in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rangers 12-7 to pull out a come-from-behind win. Dufur senior Brooke Beachamp led the Rangers in scoring with a season-high 18 points.
Saturday against Horizon, Julie Hull made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Thirteen of them came in the third period, when South Wasco outscored the Hawks 19-10.
Horizon’s lone senior, guard Gus Decker, led all scorers with 25 points.
Dufur plays its next game Friday at 6 p.m. against Horizon Christian in Hood River, followed by its final game of the regular season at home Saturday at 2 p.m. versus the No. 11 ranked Trout Lake High Mustangs (4-1 league, 8-2). Trout Lake won 40-21 over Horizon Christian Feb. 4 in Hood River.
Violet Anderson led Trout Lake with 12 points. Decker led Horizon with 13 points.
The Sherman High Huskies lost both of their games last weekend. Sherman lost 71-39 to the No. 14 ranked Echo High Cougars (3-1 league, 10-4) Feb. 4. Natalie Martin scored 17 points, Allie Marker had seven and Callie Johnson scored six points.
The Huskies, guided by Coach Doug Martin, then lost a tough one on the road Feb. 5, 36-35, to the Condon High Blue Devil. The Huskies conclude the regular season with a 6 p.m. road contest Friday versus the No. 9 ranked Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (6-0 league, 13-3) at Arlington High School.
“The score (versus Echo) wasn’t as bad as it looked,” said Martin. “I played all my players in the fourth quarter that don’t normally get much playing time and Echo was ahead by 20 points. Echo left their two best players in until there was 45 seconds left in the game.
“We lost a heartbreaker against Condon. We had the ball and Morgan Geary got knocked out of bounds and there wasn’t a foul called. It was a really bad foul, too. They (Condon) got the ball back with five seconds left and they hit a shot to win it. It was a really good game and the girls played real well. It’s sad to see the refs decided the outcome of the game.”
Martin led Sherman in scoring with 15 points.
