Sherman High took third place in the four-team district volleyball tournament this past weekend and will now play in the Class 1A state playoffs this week.
The Huskies bounced back from a 3-0 semifinal loss to eventual champion South Wasco on Saturday at The Dalles High and 3-0 over the Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler High Eagles (8-6 league, 12-11 overall) to finish third.
The Huskies, guided by fifth-year Coach Karissa Gorham, qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2018. They’ll play a first-round game Wednesday on the road against the Prairie City High Panthers (5-2 league, 22-7 overall) of the High Desert League.
“We didn’t play up to our ability in the first game against South Wasco, so that was a little disappointing, but we’re happy with the outcome at the end of the day,” said Gorham. “It’s very exciting to be in the playoffs because we haven’t been there in a long time and everyone is pretty happy. We accomplished our goals that we had at the beginning of the season, which was to qualify for districts and go to state.”
The Huskies had a strong start in the third-place match against the Eagles, winning the first set, 25-13. The Eagles responded with solid effort in set two, which consisted of four lead changes and seven ties. The Eagles moved in front 18-15, forcing a Husky timeout. The Huskies then put together a 6-0 run, spearheaded by junior Sophie Hulke (seven kills, two aces), who served five straight service points, including an ace, to help put Sherman up, 21-18.
A kill by senior outside hitter Natalie Martin gave the Huskies set point at 24-19. Senior outside hitter Morgan Geary then pounded a set-winning kill to the floor for a 25-19 victory.
“It’s very exciting being in the state playoffs, because this is the first time we’ve qualified for the playoffs during my high school career,” said Martin, a Big Sky first team all-league selection. “I’m super excited, because I watched my older brother compete in the state basketball playoffs, so I’ve always kind of had a really hard work ethic and I’ve been really competitive.
“The whole team really tried their best and I’m really proud of everyone. It’s great to be in the position of finally qualifying for state with my team.”
The Huskies took an early lead in set three, as junior Kaelex Peters (three kills, three aces) served four straight service points to help Sherman take a 4-0 lead. The Huskies then extended their advantage to 14-3, as senior setter Caitlyn Jauken (six kills, three aces) served three service points, including an ace. A kill by Hulke later put the Huskies up 20-8 and Martin (nine kills, ace) concluded the set by pounding a match-winning kill for a 25-13 win for the 3-0 sweep.
Martin gave praise to the district champions, South Wasco. “The toughest team that we’ve played all year; they’re a great team,” said Martin. “They play together really well, and Kylie Iverson is a great leader. The game with them was a tough loss, but we respect that team.”
Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler and Ione/Arlington also advanced to play in first-round state playoff games Wednesday. Ione/Arlington hosts Central Christian (23-8) and Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler plays at North Clackamas Christian (28-5).
