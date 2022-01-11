No practice, no problem for Coach Christopher Dirks’ Hood River Valley boys basketball team.
The snowbound Eagles watched their weather-related cancellations mount before meeting up with their neighbor to the north, Columbia High, for a non-league contest Jan. 8 in White Salmon. HRV, the 10th-ranked Class 5A team in Oregon, made 11 3-pointers enroute to an 89-53 win over the Bruins.
Obviously pleased with the win, Dirks was equally grateful just to get a game in after heavy snow canceled the first week of school in 2022.
“That was the goal — to make a game happen,” Dirks said. “We played a lot better than I was expecting, honestly.”
Hood River (5-2 overall) had five games canceled over the Christmas break — against Parkrose, Benson, Hillsboro, Skyview, Wash., and Scappoose.
Playing without senior leader Emanuel Romero, who was out ill, Hood River started hot and stayed hot against Columbia. Four players made three-pointers (Tommy Ziegler had two) as the Eagles broke to a 23-15 lead after one quarter. Ryles Buckley, who led all scorers with 23 points, had six of those in the second period when HRV extended its lead to 43-28.
Dirks said it felt “like we hadn’t missed a beat with our shooting,” despite not being together as a team for 10 days.
Ziegler finished with 13 points, Ethan Rivera added 11 and Micah Poole scored 10 to support Buckley.
Hood River has established its identity this season. The Eagles are the highest scoring team in 5A, averaging 68 points a game; they want to speed up opponents with defensive pressure and create transition baskets and/or rely on their outside shooting.
Columbia is still searching for its identity. Coach Derek Wiley said he has perhaps his most complete team in his seven years. “We have some guys who can shoot … we have some height, some ballhandlers.”
What the Bruins need is continuity, built in part through regular practices and games. Like HRV, Columbia has had games canceled because of the weather. The Bruins (0-6 overall) have had opponents back out of games at the last minute, as teams from outside the Gorge opted out of traveling east.
Wiley is trying to stay patient. “We do one thing well and then something else not so well,” he said. “We will block out and rebound, but then we don’t get out and run, in transition (for example).”
Junior Spencer Karlson led the Bruins against HRV, scoring 19 points, and senior teammate Carson Lanz added 14.
Columbia is scheduled to start league play Wednesday at La Center. The Tri-Co League has been one of the more competitive 1A conferences in Washington the past few seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.