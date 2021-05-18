The Dalles High Riverhawks boys golf team participated in its final Intermountain Conference Tournament May 10 at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River and took third place in the three-team event.
Hood River Valley won with a four-player score of 354, followed by the Pendleton High Buckaroos at 421 and The Dalles at 439.
Riverhawk senior Spencer Taylor shot a 95 to take third place and sophomore Joseph Codding was fourth at 96. Chase Sam shot a 110, Ben Kramer shot a 138 to round out The Dalles’ team scoring. Connor Sam shot a non-counting score of 146.
The Riverhawks, guided by Coach Dan Telles, are now focusing on concluding the season by competing with 16 other teams in a Class 5A state golf championship tourney May 19 at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield.
“We didn’t do too bad in our last tournament May 10,” said Telles. “They’re excited about going to the Springfield tournament. It’s going to be the toughest course that they’ll play on this year, so I expect their scores will be a little higher than normal. It’s a 6,300-yard course with lots of water and lots of out of bounds areas so it’s going to be quite a challenge for them, but we’ll see how they can do there.”
The Dalles High Riverhawks girls golf team, guided by Coach Amy Wilson, had another stellar performance in a three-team tourney May 3 at Wildhorse Resort Golf Course in Pendleton. The Dalles senior Samantha Stansbury was medalist as she recorded her third tournament victory this year. Stansbury shot 100 on the 18-hole course. Teammate and senior Bella Evans was close behind in third place after shooting a 103. Freshman Katelyn Vassar shot a personal-best score of 114.
“The other two coaches had the idea to take each team’s top-three scores for a team score rather than the usual four so we would have a chance at a team award,” said Wilson, the Head Golf Professional at Goldendale Golf Club. “That level of sportsmanship should be commended.”
Pendleton and Hood River also competed in this final IMC girls tourney this season. Pendleton Coach Dave Curtis and Hood River Coach Jeremiah Lembcke were insistent on the three-score format so The Dalles – with only three players – could have a chance for a team victory. The Dalles came through, winning with a 317 and Hood River took second 383.
HRV’s Maysie Kerns led the Eagle trio with a 117, followed by Ava Krentz (131) and Sierra Donnelly-Lovoie (135).
“We won the tournament and all three of our ladies qualified to participate in the non-sanctioned state tournament in Springfield on May 19,” said Wilson. “I couldn’t be more proud of how each of these ladies conduct themselves on the golf course in practice and in tournaments and we are looking forward to another state tournament experience.”
