Hood River Eagles boys Lacrosse started off a shortened season with a big win versus the Central Catholic Rams in a season that allowed only a couple weeks to prepare for.
Central Catholic started off with the momentum, maintaining a lead through the third quarter, but Hood River roared back in the fourth to go ahead 12-10 with only a couple minutes left.
Despite a goal with under a minute left for Central Catholic to close the gap, the score ended 12-11 Eagles at the buzzer.
Solid defense played a huge role in the win as the Eagles forced a crease violation to cause the final turnover and take the win.
“I am very happy with the way the team played in their first game in two years. Many of them have never played in a varsity game before this one. They played very well as a team and played with a lot of heart and grit. Looking forward to the rest of the season with this team,” Head Coach Mike Fitsimmons said after the win.
The young Hood River Lacrosse team was led by seniors Diesel Henderson with five goals and two assists, Nathanial Meyer with three goals, and Spencer Erspamer with a goal; additional points with a goal came from sophomore Michael Frost, and two more from freshman Milo Kitchings Assists added to the team play for the squad, with junior Ryan Salmon with two, and freshman Camden Moody with another two.
The wins was a big one for the Eagles as the Central Catholic Rams have knocked out the Eagles Lacrosse team in past years.
