May 11 – May 19
Baseball
Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at The Dalles
Wednesday, May 12: Redmond at The Dalles
Friday, May 14: The Dalles at Hood River (DH)
Monday, May 17: IMC quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinal, TBD at Hood River
Boys basketball
Tuesday, May 11: LaCenter at Columbia
Thursday, May 13: Goldendale at Columbia
Friday, May 14: Castle Rock at Columbia
Monday, May 17: Castle Rock at Columbia
Wednesday, May 19: Columbia at Seton Catholic
Girls basketball
Wednesday, May 12: Columbia at LaCenter
Friday, May 14: Columbia at Goldendale
Tuesday, May 18: Castle Rock at Columbia
Boys golf
Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at 5A state tourney, Springfield
Girls lacrosse
Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at Wilson
Thursday, May 13: Lincoln at Hood River
Tuesday, May 18: Summit at Hood River
Boys lacrosse
Thursday, May 13: District playoff
Softball
Tuesday, May 11: The Dalles at Hood River
Friday, May 14: Hood River at The Dalles (DH)
Monday, May 17: IMC quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinals
Boys Tennis
Wednesday, May 12: The Dalles at Hood River
Girls Tennis
Wednesday, May 12: Hood River at The Dalles
Track and Field
Saturday, May 15: The Dalles, Hood River at IMC district meet, Pendleton
Wrestling
Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at Ridgeview
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.