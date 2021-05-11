May 11 – May 19

Baseball

Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at The Dalles

Wednesday, May 12: Redmond at The Dalles

Friday, May 14: The Dalles at Hood River (DH)

Monday, May 17: IMC quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinal, TBD at Hood River

Boys basketball

Tuesday, May 11: LaCenter at Columbia

Thursday, May 13: Goldendale at Columbia

Friday, May 14: Castle Rock at Columbia

Monday, May 17: Castle Rock at Columbia

Wednesday, May 19: Columbia at Seton Catholic

Girls basketball

Wednesday, May 12: Columbia at LaCenter

Friday, May 14: Columbia at Goldendale

Tuesday, May 18: Castle Rock at Columbia

Boys golf

Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at 5A state tourney, Springfield

Girls lacrosse

Tuesday, May 11: Hood River at Wilson

Thursday, May 13: Lincoln at Hood River

Tuesday, May 18: Summit at Hood River

Boys lacrosse

Thursday, May 13: District playoff

Softball

Tuesday, May 11: The Dalles at Hood River

Friday, May 14: Hood River at The Dalles (DH)

Monday, May 17: IMC quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 19: IMC semifinals

Boys Tennis

Wednesday, May 12: The Dalles at Hood River

Girls Tennis

Wednesday, May 12: Hood River at The Dalles

Track and Field

Saturday, May 15: The Dalles, Hood River at IMC district meet, Pendleton

Wrestling

Wednesday, May 19: Hood River at Ridgeview