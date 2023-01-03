Competing in the Newport Coastal Classic boys basketball Tournament Dec. 28-30 at Newport High School, The Dalles High Riverhawks won their first game of the season, 58-52, over the Santiam High Wolverines.

The win snapped a five-game, season-opening losing streak. But that happiness turned into sadness one day later. The Riverhawks, guided by first-year Coach Jordan Rowland, lost their most talented player — senior starting guard Styles DeLeon — to a season-ending, left leg injury during a 58-52 win over the Elmira High Falcons (2-8) on Dec. 30.