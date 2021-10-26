The Dalles High raced in a final tune-up for this week’s district cross country meet, competing at an invitational in Beaverton on Oct. 21.
The Riverhawk boys, led by individual winner Juan Diego Contreras, finished second in the Valiant Invite behind host Valley Catholic. Contreras won the 3,000-meter race in 9 minutes, 15 seconds. The Dalles scored 69 points, while Valley Catholic won with 53.
There were nine scoring boys teams in the meet. Contreras won for the fifth time this season, including the past four meets he has entered. Teammate Leo Lemann was the No. 2 runner for The Dalles, finishing eighth in 9:46.
The Dalles girls were sixth in the meet among 12 teams. The Riverhawks were led by the 10-11 finish of frosh Alaina Casady and senior Caitie Wring. They ran the 3,000-meter race in 12:24 and 12:25, respectively.
