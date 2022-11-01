A year ago, the Dufur High Rangers lost by 40 points to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals. The No. 10 ranked Rangers (4-4 overall), guided by Coach Jack Henderson, turned things around this year vs. the Cardinals (2-7 overall) with a, 48-8, win Oct. 27 at Dufur High School.

“It was an exciting game for the Rangers and a great way for us to cap the regular season. It was great having Marshall McLaughlin back, too,”said Henderson.