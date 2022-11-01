A year ago, the Dufur High Rangers lost by 40 points to the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals. The No. 10 ranked Rangers (4-4 overall), guided by Coach Jack Henderson, turned things around this year vs. the Cardinals (2-7 overall) with a, 48-8, win Oct. 27 at Dufur High School.
“It was an exciting game for the Rangers and a great way for us to cap the regular season. It was great having Marshall McLaughlin back, too,”said Henderson.
After starting the season 0-3, the Rangers won three straight to qualify for the OSAA state playoffs for a 15th consecutive year. The Rangers play a first-round game in the 12-team playoffs Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. versus No. 6 ranked Adrian High Antelopes (7-2) at Adrian High School.
“Some people seem to think that we should win the state championship every year,” said Henderson. “I think that’s not really a fair thing to say about this group."
The four seniors who were honored were: Landon Ellis, McLaughlin, August Harvey, and Cameron Bostick.
Ellis, in his first year playing quarterback, threw four touchdowns and 216 yards. McLaughlin, who just returned to the lineup after missing the last three games with a concussion, had four carries for 161 yards and he scored two touchdowns. Defensive linemen Harvey (seven tackles) and Bostick dominated the line of scrimmage and helped shut down the Cardinals, holding them to 148 yards of total offense.
“It was a fun game, and we came out ready to play, since it was the last home game for the seniors,” said Ellis.
“We played the toughest teams in the state (St. Paul, Crane, Enterprise) at the beginning of the season. That was really good for us, because we need to feel what it’s like to play top teams and we really learned a lot.”
The Rangers scored on four of their first five offensive possessions. “It was an amazing game and I felt really good to get a touchdown on our first play,” said McLaughlin.
Phillips led Dufur defensively with 16 tackles. “We played as a team, and we were all really super hyped up obviously because it’s the last time the seniors would play on this field.”
Lyle loses to Enterprise in final game
The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars concluded their 2022 season with a 60-22 loss to the No. 7 ranked Enterprise High Outlaws on Oct. 28 at Enterprise High School.
It marked the highest point total for Enterprise (6-3 overall) this season. The 60 points allowed by the Cougars (2-7 overall) was the most points they’ve allowed in a game this season.
The No. 11-ranked Sherman County/Condon High Huskies (6-2 overall) qualified for the Class 1A eight-man football playoffs for the first time since 2017 and they’ll play the No. 5 ranked Myrtle Point High Bobcats (5-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Myrtle Point High School.
Sherman had a bye last week and it will be its first game since Oct. 20 when the Huskies won, 52-16, on the road over the Pilot Rock High Rockets (0-9).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.