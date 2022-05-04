The No. 4-ranked Dufur/South Wasco County High Rangers remained undefeated in Class 2A/1A Special District 7 baseball, sweeping No. 12-ranked Heppner (7-4 SD7, 8-8 overall), 5-0 and 11-7, on April 29 at Dufur High School.
The wins were the eighth and ninth in a row in district play for Dufur.
The Rangers (9-0 SD7, 15-1 overall) jumped in front 2-0 in the first inning of Game 1 and then scored three in the fourth to get their seventh shutout this season. Dufur senior pitcher Isaac Anthony threw a two-hitter and struck out 14 in the complete-game victory. Anthony contributed to the Rangers’ offense (five total hits), as he was 1-for-3 with an RBI single.
Seniors Gabe Petroff (1-for-3, two RBI), Brock LaFaver (1-for-3, single, RBI) and Conor Holloway (1-for-3, home run, three RBI) also provided punch to the Ranger’s offense.
The Rangers were outhit by the Mustangs, 12-9, in the second game. After a 1-1 first inning, Dufur scored five runs in the second for a 6-5 lead. Heppner/Ione responded by scoring four in the third, while Dufur added a run to stay on top 7-5. The Mustangs trimmed the margin to 7-6 in the fourth. Dufur came back and scored four in the fifth to go up 11-6 and the Mustangs got a run in the sixth for the final margin.
Junior Josh Taylor (1-for-4, RBI), sophomore Joey Holloway (1-for-3), senior Carson Smith (3-for-5, two RBI, double) and Anthony (1-for-4, home run, RBI) helped lead the Ranger offense. The Rangers trio of pitchers Smith, LaFaver and Anthony combined for five strikeouts and five walks.
The Rangers faced neighboring county rival the Sherman/Arlington/Condon/Wheeler High Huskies April 26 and they won a close contest, 6-5, at Sherman High in Moro. The Rangers were seeking their 10th league win when they faced the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake High Cougars (0-8 SD7) Tuesday at home (result was after the printed edition deadline).
Sherman faced Stanfield/Echo (3-6 SD7, 5-9) on the road Tuesday at Stanfield High School. The Huskies play their next game Friday at 2 p.m. at home against the Pendleton High Buckaroos JV squad.
Lyle lost a doubleheader 15-5 and 5-0 to Stanfield on April 30 at Lyle High School. The Cougars play their next game Saturday at 11 a.m. versus the Union/Cove High Bobcats (3-5) at Union High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.