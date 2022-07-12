When Davis Koester moved to White Salmon five years ago he was surprised to find very few opportunities for youth baseball in the Gorge, let alone White Salmon. So he founded Peak Baseball. Koester and Peak want to give families “affordable summer baseball camps which develop both knowledge and skills.”
Koester played four years of baseball at Columbia High School in White Salmon and eventually earned a roster spot on the Pacific University baseball team as a right-handed pitcher and utility player. He is currently playing semi-professional baseball near Seattle with the Everett Merchants, but when he’s not on the active roster he returns to the Gorge and puts on youth baseball camps.
He and a handful of other counselors will host camps throughout the Gorge until mid-August. The next Peak Baseball camp will come to Hood River at the St. Mary’s complex on July 18 and run through the 22nd. If campers can’t make the morning sessions (9 a.m. to noon), Koester and Peak Baseball will return on August 15-19 in the afternoons, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. During July 18-22 the camp plans to also be in North Bonneville at the North Bonneville fields in the afternoon. Koester intends to host both morning and afternoon sessions in Goldendale Aug. 1-5 at Ekone Park and Jackson Park, respectively.
For more information on schedules, sign ups and more head to peak-baseball.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.