The Oregon School Activities Association approved the next four-year time block for the state’s high school league alignments at its executive board meeting Dec 13.
The alignment disbands the Intermountain Conference, with the exception of existing Redmond schools, Redmond High, and Ridgeview.
The final decision, as expected, sends Hood River Valley to the Class 5A Portland-metro based Northwest Oregon Athletic Conference. The Dalles and Crook County are heading to the re-formed Class 4A Tri-Valley Conference, which will have three schools essentially east of the Cascade Mountains and three teams to the west. Pendleton goes to the Class 4A Greater Oregon League. Redmond and Ridgeview will stay in the IMC and be joined by Bend schools, Bend High, Summit, Mt. View and Caldera. The Bend schools are dropping down from Class 6A with the opening of Caldera High this next fall.
