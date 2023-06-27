Mt. Adams Little League 10U All-Stars

The Mt. Adams Little League 10U All-Stars Team celebrate their victory at the Evergreen Summer Classic.

 Contributed photo

WHITE SALMON — On June 11, the Mt. Adams Little League 10U All-Stars team returned home champions of the Evergreen Summer Classic tournament at the Hockinson Meadows Community Park in Vancouver. This was the first year the White Salmon Little League put together an All-Star team, says coach Chris Carlock. David Kriskewic, Sean Borton and Andy Meresse are assistant coaches for the team which is sponsored by A&E Plumbing, Heating and Air.

“So [the team] had two practices and then went down there and beat a bunch of city teams that had been together for what seemed like months,” said Carlock.

