WHITE SALMON — On June 11, the Mt. Adams Little League 10U All-Stars team returned home champions of the Evergreen Summer Classic tournament at the Hockinson Meadows Community Park in Vancouver. This was the first year the White Salmon Little League put together an All-Star team, says coach Chris Carlock. David Kriskewic, Sean Borton and Andy Meresse are assistant coaches for the team which is sponsored by A&E Plumbing, Heating and Air.
“So [the team] had two practices and then went down there and beat a bunch of city teams that had been together for what seemed like months,” said Carlock.
The team is rostered by shortstop/third base, Nate Borton; pitcher/shortstop, Lane Maresse; first base, Noah Carlock; second base, Bruno Kriskewic; catcher, Landon Beeks; outfielder, Brogan Hamilton; pitcher, third base, Isaiah Carrillo; outfielder, Anthony Clark; and outfielders, Fabio Macias, Hudson Doede, Cal Padgett and Levi Thompson. Two practices seemed to be enough for the boys as they beat the home team, The Evergreen Diamondbacks in dominating fashion 14-2 on Saturday, June 10. That same day they advanced to play the Lake Oswego 10U All-Star team. The team lost 16-9, but that wouldn’t be the end of the Mt. Adams-Lake Oswego battles. Coach Carlock said he and his staff opted to think ahead and rest their best pitchers for the following day.
“We saved our pitchers to be able to pitch the next day. They [Lake Oswego] didn’t manage as well as we did,” said Carlock.
On Sunday, they opened the day with a match up against the Scappoose 10U All-Stars. The game was an offensive assault that saw 23 runs scored and 19 hits between the two teams. Mt. Adams came out on top by a slim one-run margin, 12-11. Borton and Macias split time on the mount, each pitching three innings. Borton struck out four batters, and Macias earned the win allowing just two runs, walking one and striking out five Scappoose All-Stars. Coach Carlock’s son, Noah, batted 1.000 going 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple in the fourth inning. Meresse and Hamilton recorded two hits, while Beeks and Doede each had one.
Their win set up a rematch with the Lake Oswego All-Stars. Continuing their offensive onslaught, Mt. Adams scored four in the top of the first inning. Lake Oswego tied the game in the second inning, but Mt. Adams regained the lead by putting another four runs on the board. The score was 8-6 — advantage Mt. Adams — at the end of the fourth. At that time, Carlock called on his secret weapon, which he had been saving for this moment.
“We had our ace going which was Lane Meresse,” said Carlock.
Meresse pitched three innings and struck out five batters. Carrillo followed him and helped his team hold onto the lead until the final out in the sixth inning. Mt. Adams prevailed 9-7 and hoisted the trophy.
“The kids played their hearts out,” said Carlock. “They never gave up, kept fighting until the last out and we prevailed champions.”
Carlock says the team will continue to practice and play exhibition games against other local teams until their next tournament near Camas in July. The team will be getting new American flag themed jerseys and hats, courtesy of A&E Plumbing, Heating and Air.
If you know of a team that you think should be featured, please email stats, rosters and a brief summary to Noah Noteboom at noahn@gorgenews.com.
