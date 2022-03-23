Crunch time is closing in on league action at Orchard Lanes. There are just a few weeks left in the regular bowling season.
The Thursday County league has one regular week left before their championship roll off. The Unbowlievables, Michael Poor, Regan Steller and Michael Scottstenberg, are a lock to take the second half and will bowl for the title against the The Munsons, Dane Backman, Tommy Hood and Jay Slack, who took the first half. This should be a cracker jack battle because these two teams are about as evenly matched as you can get. By the way, newly emerging ten-pin star Melissa Werkheiser rolled her third 600 of the season in the County league, a nifty 611. Melissa is now carrying a fine 174 average which will put her on the Hood River women’s all-star team. Welcome to the elite in local bowling Melissa!
•••
The Monday night Industrial league has two weeks left in its regular season before it goes into its unique bracket tournament that will determine the champion. Currently, Pat’s Pro Shop, who already took the second round, is leading by 20½ points over Jesse’s Team.
So, it’s a tall order for Jesse’s Team to overcome that margin but with a possible 25 points available each week, it’s not improbable. It’s important to win these rounds because those are the teams that get the top seeds in the bracket tournament. However, underdogs have often prevailed to win the league. In the final analysis it all boils down to, who’s hot and who’s not.
Nevertheless, this is a unique finishing format and one good reason why this is such a fun league. At best, most leagues only have a few teams that get to vie for the championship at the end of the season because they won a round. In essence, in the Industrial league all 12 teams have a shot at winning the title!
•••
The hot-shot Wednesday night Fraternal league has three weeks left in its regular season. Currently, 6th Street Bistro leads the third round by a whisker, just one point. So, with 25 points available each week, at least the current top five teams still have a good chance to take the third round. 6th Street Bistro took the second round so they have already qualified for the season ending championship roll-off which is comprised of the round winners and a wild-card team that didn’t win a round but won the most points.
Long-time league regular Ted Rosenberg earned bowler of the week in the last Fraternal session as he was 126 pins over his average. That was the top individual effort last week as he beat his average more pins than all of the bowlers in all leagues. Ted scattered the sticks to the tune of a classy 645 set on consistent games of 228, 215 and 202. Rolling 200 every game is always something to be proud of. That was Ted’s season high and second 600 in the past six weeks.
Ted was out of action for the first couple of months of league this season because he had surgery to repair Dupuytren’s Contracture, which affects the ability of the fingers on his right hand to straighten. It’s the same problem Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway has.
Well, needless to say, Ted is fixed and bowling great!
TEAM of the WEEK:
1. Jeremy Bloom698
2. Nancy Asai697
3. Jeff Miller691
4. Patrick Olson688
5. Kevin Harris661
3,435 total pins
The Fab Five who made our Team off the Week are all accomplished bowlers. Most are familiar names who regularly bask in the limelight. Mr. Smooth, Jeremy Bloom, the ultimate finesse artist on the lanes, holds both records for the high game and series at Orchard Lanes this season, a perfect 300 game and 822 series; Nancy Asai, the No. 1 woman bowler in town, who, with her textbook down and in game is literally destroying the pins of late putting her on the cusp of a fantastic 200 average; Jeff Miller, the long-time renowned No. 1 bowler here which is obvious as he has rolled two perfect 300 games this season, carries an awesome 223 average and he just won the prestigious scratch all events crown in the recently completed Hood River City bowling tournament; Patrick Olson, Orchard Lanes jack-of-all-trades proprietor who has rolled 20 perfect 300 games in his career and is rivaling Mr. Miller for the best bowler in town with the cool 221 average he is currently carrying; and finally Kevin Harris, a solid 200 average pin buster who has rolled perfect 300 games in two states, including one right here at Orchard Lanes.
Let’s go bowling everybody!
HIGH LEAGUE GAMES AND SERIES LAST WEEK:
Monday night Industrial:
Nancy Asai: 249, 247, 697
Patrick Olson: 236, 675
Kevin Harris: 243, 243, 661
Dustin Ticknor: 266, 655
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies:
Mike Parke: 227, 616
Ken Kramer: 219
Wednesday night Fraternal:
Jeremy Bloom: 276, 698
Jeff Miller: 267, 238, 691
Patrick Olson: 280, 237, 688
Bernie Keys: 242
Thursday afternoon County league:
Melissa Werkheiser: 244, 223, 611
Gordon Pillon: 255
Cy Cannon: 235
Ryan Pratt: 234, 200
Rod Pratt: 214, 213
Jay Slack: 214
