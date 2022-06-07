Columbia Gorge resident Joe Wampler has been named the OSAA Softball Umpire of the Year. Wampler was nominated by the Mid-Columbia Umpires Association (MCUA) and Commissioner Robert Jamack. He was chosen by the OSAA as this year’s top softball umpire in Oregon from 16 different nominations across the state.
“Well being named that was a huge surprise for me,” said Wampler. “It’s a big honor in the umpire world.”
For many athletes across the state, this year’s state championships are the first since 2019. Many games were canceled due to COVID-19. In the return of OSAA sanctioned state championships, Wampler was chosen to cover first base in the 6A softball state championship. Due to inclement weather, the title game was postponed and pushed to June 7.
“That’s a really big deal for me,” said Wampler on umpiring at Jane Sanders Stadium at the University of Oregon.
Wampler was initially chosen to umpire the 5A title game, but due to another official’s schedule conflict he was moved up to the 6A championship.
He has been umpiring softball since 1997 and the MCUA needs him now more than ever.
The COVID pandemic has made it difficult for many to return to work, and many trades are still struggling to fill voids. High school officials and umpires have become so scarce, sporting competitions have been canceled. Jamack lauds Wampler for simply being available.
“He is always there when I need a fill-in,” said Jamack. “It has been a heck of an honor to work alongside Joe.”
The former Hood River County sheriff, Wampler retired from the force in 2013, but the MCUA isn’t the only organization to rely on Wampler’s skills and experience. To this day he continues to fly planes for the search and rescue division. Over his 40-plus years of flying, he has spotted and saved thousands of stranded hikers and climbers in the Mid-Columbia region.
