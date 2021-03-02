The Dalles and Hood River cross country teams will test their early-season fitness levels — or lack thereof because of a limited training schedule — at league dual meets this week.
The Dalles opens Intermountain Conference racing with a Wednesday meet in Prineville against Crook County; Hood River heads east to run at Pendleton the same day. The Dalles boys edged Crook County 42-46 at the 2019 district meet. Hood River and The Dalles will race March 10 at Sorosis Park in The Dalles.
Columbia High began its competitive season Saturday at a four-team meet at Seton Catholic in Vancouver. The Bruin boys team was third behind Goldendale and Seton. Sophomore Camden Uffelman led Columbia by placing fourth in the 5000-meter race in 18 minutes, 22 seconds. Goldendale’s Alden Williams won the race and led his team to first place. Seton swept (first through fifth) the scoring in the girls race; Columbia’s top runner was sophomore Ella Zimmerman in sixth place.
