Lineman Malcolm I’aulualo was a two-way, first team all-league selection and older brother, Mynoah, joined him on one of those teams leading Hood River Valley’s 2022 football honorees.
Malcolm, a junior, was voted a first-team offensive and defensive lineman by the 5A Special District 1 coaches. Mynoah was selected to the first team offensive line along with Eagle senior center Devon Boydston. Mynoah also was a second-team pick on the defensive line.
Hood River, which finished with a 4-6 record after a loss in the first round of the state playoffs, also had five other players honored by the district coaches. Senior Shaw Burns was a second-team pick on defense at linebacker and on offense at running back. Junior teammate Ethan Rivera was a second-team linebacker, as well.
Sophomore wide receiver Markeith Harris was an honorable mention selection for the Eagles, and Rivera was honorable mention as an H-back. Sophomores Logan Lavoie and Davis Parr also were voted honorable mention — Lavoie on the offensive line and Parr at quarterback.
League champion Wilsonville led the all-league picks with 15 first-team selections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.