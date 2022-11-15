Lineman Malcolm I’aulualo was a two-way, first team all-league selection and older brother, Mynoah, joined him on one of those teams leading Hood River Valley’s 2022 football honorees.

Malcolm, a junior, was voted a first-team offensive and defensive lineman by the 5A Special District 1 coaches. Mynoah was selected to the first team offensive line along with Eagle senior center Devon Boydston. Mynoah also was a second-team pick on the defensive line.