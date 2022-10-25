Hood River Valley’s girls water polo team split two matches the past week as it continues its journey to the state playoffs.
The Eagles (14-4) stepped up into the Class 6A ranks, taking on defending state champion Barlow on Oct. 20. The Bruins gave HRV all it could handle in a 16-6 win. The Eagles bounced back with a 15-4 victory two days later against Mountain View of Bend in 5A league play.
Hood River’s losses this fall have come to Barlow (twice), 6A Lake Oswego and 6A South Eugene. The Eagles conclude their regular season on Tuesday against Gresham. The boys match begins at 4:30 p.m. followed by the girls match at 5:30 p.m.
The Eagle boys (14-5) also lost to Barlow, 13-9, a week ago but remain atop the 5A North standings. HRV’s boys losses have come to 6A schools Newberg, Portland’s Grant (twice) and Barlow (twice).
