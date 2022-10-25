HR Girls Water Polo_Barlow04.jpg

Hood River girls water polo coach Kellie Dunn talks strategy during a game against Barlow earlier this season.                                

 CGN photo/file

Hood River Valley’s girls water polo team split two matches the past week as it continues its journey to the state playoffs.

The Eagles (14-4) stepped up into the Class 6A ranks, taking on defending state champion Barlow on Oct. 20. The Bruins gave HRV all it could handle in a 16-6 win.  The Eagles bounced back with a 15-4 victory two days later against Mountain View of Bend in 5A league play.