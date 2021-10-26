A familiar voice rang through the public address system at Henderson Stadium as the Hood River Valley girls soccer team lost, 1-0, to Redmond on Oct. 21.
Former athletic director and HRV Hall of Fame wrestling coach Keith Bassham made his return to Hood River to announce a middle school football game the night before, and then the HRV girls soccer game. The Eagles were seeking their first multiple-game win streak of the season, coming off a 3-0 road win two days earlier at Crook County.
Despite the loss, Eagle head Coach Amanda Orand stressed the positives in her team’s performance. Earlier in the season players failed to play as a cohesive unit on the field. Athletes worried about getting their own on the pitch and failed to connect with teammates. Orand began to see changes in the Eagles’ match up vs. the 15th-ranked Panthers.
“It was one of our best games playing together,” said Orand of her team (3-9 overall, 2-6 IMC). “They shared the ball well and that’s the most fun way to play soccer.”
Both teams struggled in the first half. Hood River goalkeeper Aly Martinez made a few saves, but offensively the Eagles couldn’t find their stride. Redmond (7-3-1, overall, 5-2-1 IMC) came into the game sitting in the third and final playoff spot, a couple games ahead of The Dalles (4-6-3 overall, 3-3-2 IMC). A win would set them up nicely for their next game (Oct. 26) against the Riverhawks.
The Panthers pressured the Eagle defense in the opening minutes of the second half. In the 50th minute, Redmond finally found its goal. Forward Reese Wedding softly shot the ball between Martinez’s legs to give Redmond some breathing room. A half hour remained for the Eagles to try and find a goal to tie the game.
Hood River had chances to score, but just couldn’t put it all together. Minutes after giving up the goal, the Eagles’ Sarah Ruggles had a clear shot on goal, but the turf’s wet surface made it hard to get a good strike on the ball. Her shot went wide, and Hood River’s search for an equalizer went wanting.
Silver linings for the Eagles are obvious, even following the final whistle. After the post-game chat, the players jogged toward the grandstands to thank those who came to support. On their way back to the team huddle, a race ensued. Ximena Santillan and captain Amelia Huxtable led the charge this night, displaying a continued desire to compete. An all-out sprint, after playing an entire game, showed that Orand’s team is 100 percent committed.
The Eagles have two matches remaining: Oct. 26 at league-leading Pendleton; and Oct. 28 at home against Gorge rival The Dalles. The Eagles continued to be haunted by their 2-1 loss to the Riverhawks on Oct. 7. “We really look forward to our second chances,” said Orand.
