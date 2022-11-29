HRV BBX

Hood River senior Sam Fauth is one of three seniors on the Hood River Valley boys basketball team. The Eagles will field a young team this season, with just five players that have previous varsity experience.

 CGN photo/file

An entirely new league and an entirely new varsity starting lineup await Hood River Valley boys basketball fans this winter.

The Eagles graduated nine seniors off of last year’s state playoff team, which finished second in the Intermountain Conference. HRV is competing in the Northwest Oregon Conference this season, the eighth under Head Coach Christopher Dirks.