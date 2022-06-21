5696.jpg

The first-place minor Little League team Straightline Orthodontics pose as a team. Pictured are (left to right) Coaches Brett VandenHeuvel, Patrick Getchis and John Kairis in the back, third-grader Mick VandenHeuvel, fourth-graders Jacob Nagel, Gus VandenHeuvel, Austin Quintero, Grayson Foster and Jasper Grzybowski, and fifth-grader Koltin Adams in the middle row,  and fourth-grader Xiaohua Getchis, second-grader Damian Perez, fourth-grader Ronan Kairis and third-grader Drew Schukar. Not pictured is fifth-grader Mikah Payton.

 Nicholas Photography
5730.jpg

The first-place major Little League team the McIsaac’s pose for a photo. Pictured are (left to right) Coach Brian Smith, sixth-graders Travis Jackson , Elliott Dillingham, Milo Roof, Charlie Haynie, and Coach Ricky Jackson in the back row and fifth-grader Ezra Le Breton-Smith, sixth-grader Wyatt Bahn and fifth-graders Ren Sandahl, Odas Rutkowski, Linkyn Rambo in the front row. Not pictured is fifth-grader Miles Baresh.

