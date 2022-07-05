The Hood River Little League 10U Minors team placed fourth in last week’s Oregon District 5 tournament in Madras.
Hood River won two of four games, losing to Crook County on June 28 in the consolation bracket, which ended the team’s run in the eight-team tourney. Bend North beat Redmond, 10-1, for the 10U Minors championship.
Hood River’s wins were a 22-0 victory over Jefferson County in the June 25 first round and a 21-7 effort vs. Sisters on June 27 in consolation play. Hood River lost in the second round, 7-2, to eventual champion Bend North which dropped the local team into consolation play. The Gorge team, managed by Matt Hockett and coached by Jayson Robidoux and John Kairis, bounced back with its 14-run win over Sisters.
Hood River Majors win one of three
Hood River, which finished third in the 2021 district tourney, lost its opener to Crook County on June 25, bounced back with a win over Warm Springs in consolation play on June 26, before losing to The Dalles a day later to end its tourney run.
The annual all-star tournament was played at Juniper Hills Park and Madras High School. Following opening ceremonies at the MHS football field on Friday, June 24, games got underway the next day, when the 40-plus teams from nine areas competed in four age divisions.
The communities represented in the tournament included: Bend (North); Bend (South); Crook County; Hood River; Jefferson County; Redmond; Sisters; The Dalles; and Warm Springs Nation.
Hood River Manager Ryan Pratt and coaches Ricky Jackson and Chad Wimmers had a balanced team, as evidenced in their final game against The Dalles. Hood River struck first for a 3-0 lead in the opening frame and led until The Dalles strung together a four-run fourth inning.
Leadoff batter Odas Rutkowski led the seven-hit Hood River offense. He was 2-for-4 and scored two of his teams five runs. Tyven Wimmers, Jake Patricelli, Ryder Pratt, Leland Flood, and Travis Jackson also had hits for Hood River. Jackson’s hit was a double. Pratt knocked in two runs and Wimmers also had an RBI. Ezra LeBreton-Smith also reached base for Hood River via a walk.
Bend North beat Redmond, 12-0, for the 12U Minors championship.
