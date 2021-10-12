Coming into senior night Thursday, expectations for the Hood River boys soccer team couldn’t be higher. The squad was riding a four-game win streak when it surrendered only two goals and outscored their opponents by 27.
The Dalles Riverhawks, on the other hand, were experiencing a roller coaster season and searching for a season-defining game. The teams played to a 2-2 draw.
A tie isn’t the best possible outcome, but for the Riverhawks it showed more than meets the eye.
Early in the game, Hood River’s Jaden Dubon trusted his dribbling skills and got the Eagles an early penalty shot, which he would take. Dubon stepped up and scored to give the Eagles (6-1-2 overall, 4-0-1 Intermountain Conference) a 1-0 lead.
The Dalles (3-4-2, 2-2-1) relied on physical play to create chances on goal. Keeping possession was not the Riverhawks’ strong suit, though. Not long after Dubon’s opening goal, TD was given a free kick in Eagle territory. The Dalles’ midfielder curled a pass into the goalie box and Eagle defenders stood and watched as Riverhawk captain Henry Proctor came out of nowhere and guided the ball past keeper Hugh Dalbey.
The teams took an extended halftime break to celebrate the Hood River senior athletes. Players were joined by their parents and thanked them for their support throughout their careers. Players shared favorite moments and future plans with the crowd at Henderson Stadium.
The Eagles came out aggressive in the second half. They took any and every shot within the goalie box. Hood River’s strategy eventually came to fruition as Milo Clarkson found himself with a clear shot on goal and converted to restore the Eagles’ lead, 2-1.
Just like they did in the first half, the Riverhawks responded to Hood River’s goal. A cross into the box was fumbled around before it found the feet of an attacker who converted to tie the match.
Besides the Eagles’ 6-1 loss to La Salle Prep, this was the only time HRV had allowed more than one goal in a game.
The Dalles head Coach Jesus Granados praised his players’ resilience and team-first mentality.
“If a player made a mistake, his teammates made sure to encourage him and back them up,” said Granados, who is an HRV graduate. He added it was bittersweet to come back to Hood River and play his former school, this time as a head coach.
Eagles head Coach Jaime Rivera said the result, despite the unfavorable outcome to the IMC leader, was much needed.
“We needed a tough challenge,” said Rivera. Teams always want to play Hood River and they will always give their best shot to take down a top team. The Eagles will have a week off before they get a chance at redemption. On Thursday, HRV travels to play the Intermountain Conference’s second-place team, Ridgeview (6-3-1, 4-1-0). The Dalles plays at Crook County (0-9, 0-5).
