Hood River Valley continues to pace the Northwest Oregon Conference swimming standings, as the Eagles bested visiting La Salle in a dual meet Jan. 12.

The Eagle girls lost the meet’s first race but went on to win nine of the next 10 to post a 98-71 win over the Falcons from Milwaukie. The margin was greater for the HRV boys, who won all but one event for a 115-36 win.